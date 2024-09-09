Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $59.53 Million Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 594.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,862,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,586,370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.14% of Centerra Gold worth $59,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,034,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,601 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,747,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after buying an additional 867,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,164,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after buying an additional 247,027 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,070,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after buying an additional 87,248 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 10.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,949,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after buying an additional 289,795 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGAU opened at $6.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

