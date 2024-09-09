Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $62.77 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 18,902.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,468,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,445,235 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $62,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TME opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

