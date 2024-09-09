Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $64.36 Million Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Teekay Tankers worth $64,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 8.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 76.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 266.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.13). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $296.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.07%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

