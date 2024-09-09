Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $67.09 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,927 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of CyberArk Software worth $67,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $100,797,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.6% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,801 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after purchasing an additional 358,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $67,736,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $264.84 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $152.03 and a 1-year high of $293.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.94.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

