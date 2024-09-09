Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $32,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,862,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,273 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after acquiring an additional 143,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $22,784,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $68.59 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $45,277.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,955 shares of company stock worth $3,303,771 in the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

