Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 141.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,493 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of DocuSign worth $28,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,584.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $3,537,792.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,418 shares of company stock valued at $25,524,100 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOCU

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.