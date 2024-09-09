Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 141.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,493 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of DocuSign worth $28,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,584.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $3,537,792.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,418 shares of company stock valued at $25,524,100 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
