Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 470.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $27,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,032,000 after purchasing an additional 174,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,599,000 after buying an additional 80,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,804,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,655,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,766,000 after acquiring an additional 243,996 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TT opened at $342.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $363.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.32.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

