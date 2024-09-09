Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 273,545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $52,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 724.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Ross Stores by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,194.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 411,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,899,000 after buying an additional 379,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,483,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $150.53 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

