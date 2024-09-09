Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 149.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,182,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Intel by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 90,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

