Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3,973.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,967 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $43,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $225,710,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after purchasing an additional 209,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TTD opened at $100.31 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 250.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

