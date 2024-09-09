Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 188,704 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 47,294.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of EPAM Systems worth $35,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $204.82 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.96 and its 200 day moving average is $223.81.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.63.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

