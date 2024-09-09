Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 266,899 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 510.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,899 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 111,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Edward Jones cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

ABT opened at $113.86 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average is $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

