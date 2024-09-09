Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 485,359 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 3,346.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,359 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Robert Half worth $31,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,818,000 after buying an additional 1,875,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 917,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Robert Half by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,265,000 after acquiring an additional 874,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $73,311,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 900.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 834,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,155,000 after purchasing an additional 751,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

