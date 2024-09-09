Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 82,021 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,021 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $51,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $74.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

