Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 7,223.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Tenet Healthcare worth $43,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,266,000 after acquiring an additional 240,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $14,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,533.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $153.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.99. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $166.89.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

