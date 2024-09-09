Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 185.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,107 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of State Street worth $28,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,789,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,626,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of State Street by 127.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

STT opened at $83.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $87.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

