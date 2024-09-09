Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 400.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Umpqua Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.41.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $339.84 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

