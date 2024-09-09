Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.9% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the second quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 114,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 196.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 102,328 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

AMD stock opened at $134.35 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.15 billion, a PE ratio of 197.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

