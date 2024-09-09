Advisor OS LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,378,000 after acquiring an additional 416,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $731,843,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,987,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,220,000 after purchasing an additional 278,150 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $286,370,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $107.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average is $94.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

