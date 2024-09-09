Advisor OS LLC Acquires 166 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,148 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after buying an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Shares of TJX opened at $115.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

