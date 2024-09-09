Advisor OS LLC Has $239,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after acquiring an additional 722,159 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $167.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

