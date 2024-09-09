Advisor OS LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $166.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $139.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.42.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

