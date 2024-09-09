Advisor OS LLC Invests $206,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $541.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.73. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

