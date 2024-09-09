Advisor OS LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,159,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $3,518,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $117.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.06.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

