Advisor OS LLC Purchases 1,113 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.20 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

