Advisor OS LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $59.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $80.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

