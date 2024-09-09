Advisor OS LLC Purchases Shares of 5,374 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

