Advisor OS LLC Sells 185 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE HCA opened at $387.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.01. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $403.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

