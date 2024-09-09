Advisor OS LLC Sells 267 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Advisor OS LLC cut its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $68.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $66.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

