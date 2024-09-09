Advisor OS LLC Sells 6,103 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Advisor OS LLC cut its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 94.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Ready Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

Ready Capital stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.42. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.13%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

