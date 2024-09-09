Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Lowered by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE A opened at $137.20 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

