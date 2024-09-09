Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Sells $1,097,700.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $1,097,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,441,345.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AGYS opened at $103.09 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $114.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 9.6% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

