Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Lowered to C$88.00 at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATD. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$87.50.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$76.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$68.93 and a 1-year high of C$87.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$80.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0130276 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

