Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Sells $492,961.95 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 15,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $492,961.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,262,637.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Bohanon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Stephen Bohanon sold 35,893 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,206,004.80.

Shares of ALKT opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $40,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Alkami Technology by 294.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 74,768 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alkami Technology by 56.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after buying an additional 392,483 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 11.4% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

