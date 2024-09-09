Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 2,726 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 335,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after buying an additional 218,033 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 39.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 89,165 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.74. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

