Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 35,675 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 21,886.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,675 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMNI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 189,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 136,296 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,383,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 176,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 310,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMNI opened at $1.76 on Monday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $159.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 73.91% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $103.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

