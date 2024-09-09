Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 11,258 AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 279.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AdaptHealth news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at $415,482.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

