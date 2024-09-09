Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 1,224 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2,660.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 258,250 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NYSE:ACM opened at $94.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.73. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,045.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

