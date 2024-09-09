Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 1,449 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 28,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bankwell Financial Group

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $36,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,162.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,448 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $36,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at $47,162.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Chivily sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $50,602.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,434 shares of company stock valued at $118,035. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $48.36 million during the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bankwell Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

