Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $15.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

