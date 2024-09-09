Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of BCB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.57.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

