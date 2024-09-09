Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 6,346 Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNCY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,078,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,800 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNCY. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,076 shares of company stock valued at $186,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $590.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

