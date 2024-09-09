Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 725.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 0.7 %

CBAN stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

