Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cryoport by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,659,000 after acquiring an additional 807,340 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 52.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,477,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 511,064 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Cryoport by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 749,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 41.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 459,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 135,401 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In related news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $33,502.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,167 shares of company stock worth $60,363. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $8.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $402.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 8.38. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.65 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

