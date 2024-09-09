Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 12.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.05.

ILMN opened at $124.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average of $121.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

