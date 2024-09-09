Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Xerox by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Xerox by 16.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xerox by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $19.78.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

