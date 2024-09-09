Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $97,000 Stock Position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allient were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allient in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allient during the first quarter worth about $3,346,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter worth about $20,914,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allient during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALNT. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Allient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNT opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. Allient Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Allient had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allient Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Allient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

