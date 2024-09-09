Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 74.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

