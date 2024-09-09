Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $143,000 in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after acquiring an additional 92,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 69,052 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APGE opened at $47.25 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19.

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,904,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,405,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,405,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,084,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,774 over the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

