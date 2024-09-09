Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $81,000 in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $931.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

DX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

